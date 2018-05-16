View Photos
12 Striking Examples of Clerestory Windows in Modern Homes
By Byron Loker
The term "clerestory" is applicable to Egyptian temples, where the lighting of the hall of columns was obtained over the stone roofs of the adjoining aisles, through slits pierced in vertical slabs of stone.
Here are some examples of modern clerestory window arrangements that similarly aspire towards the heavens.
1. Modernist Oasis in California
