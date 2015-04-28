A Bright Brooklyn Loft with an Envy-Inducing Walk-In Closet

Three apartments were combined to make one in this sleek Dumbo home.

Designing for a couple and their two teenage girls, architect Ed Kopel transformed three individual apartments into an expansive, 3,200-square-foot flat. A minimalist white aesthetic is favored throughout the space, which houses the couple's growing art collection. In the U-shaped floorplan, the two residential wings (one for the couple, the other for the kids) are separated by the main living room, a common area thoughtfully redesigned to maximize space and light.