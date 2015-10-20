A Midcentury Modern Renovation Opens Interiors and Admits More Sunlight

Thanks to one client and architecture firm, this modern dwelling stands out in Hingham, Massachusetts, where traditional homes abound on historic streets.

A wife and mother, who grew up in a midcentury house in the Pacific Northwest, desired more than a conventional dwelling for her family in Hingham. She envisioned a modern home where her four high school and college-age children would still feel comfortable; as a former professional chef, the kitchen would also inspire her talents. When a rundown midcentury modern property went on the market, her wishes began to take shape. Architect Don DiRocco of Hammer Architects, who partnered with principal Mark Hammer on the project, met those requirements—and included a mudroom and outdoor shower as well. But there is another feature of this home that may not have been a part of the original plan: an ocean view. Hammer Architects took care of that, too. “To take advantage of the view of the ocean from the front of the house, [we] added oversized windows to all rooms, including the master bedroom,” Don DiRocco said.