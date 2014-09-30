Design for Humankind at Dwell on Design NY

Professionals examine solutions for the needs of all people in this onstage discussion at Dwell on Design NY.

At Dwell on Design New York, we explored the premise that no matter the discipline, good design is a network of systematic responses that addresses needs on a daily basis and solves the problems of today. Human beings, in the great spectrum of their physical and emotional responses, have a wide variety of needs; so how can the concept of “good design” apply to all people? In the panel Design for Humankind—just head of our keynote address with Daniel Libeskind—Christine Marvin of Marvin Windows and Doors joins New York architects Robert Kahn, and Joseph Tanney of Resolution: 4 Architecture, examined modern strides in accessibility and universal design.