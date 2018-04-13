Top 5 Cabins of the Week That Would Be Perfect For Forest Bathing

Ready for a retreat? From coastal dwellings to forest hideaways, our editor's top picks of the week are modern cabins that promise seclusion and relaxation.



Architect: Feldman Architecture, Location: Mill Valley, California

From the architect: "An artist and an avid gardener/yoga enthusiast, the Mill Valley Cabins residents were looking to situate their growing retirement pursuits in spaces that would capture the imagination. The steeply sloping site that had long been their home offered seclusion and inspirational views within a woods of impressive pines and redwoods. Dividing their programmatic needs into separate cabins allowed the two small structures to be placed lightly between existing trees with minimal re-grading of the site and gave each a different view of the woods. The planted roof of the lower building provides a quilt-like garden for the artist to look down upon. The green roofs blend with the hillside and provide a canvas for the client’s love of gardening. The simple and modern interiors of the studios offer spaces for quiet reflection among the trees."