A waterfront guest house, showcasing sustainable design; designed to inspire and educate others to follow a sustainable design path. The Barn Gallery is a place for us to promote our ideas, network with like-minded professionals, and to showcase and enjoy local artists.

During the summer season it's a vacation rental where you can experience your passion for sustainable design; live and learn, before you build your own home.

Limited budgets and resources of an island location, coupled with strict design criteria, drove the design process and product choices. These included "deconstruction" of the '70's era house while retaining the original foot print, SIPs construction, automated LED lighting control with a centralized driver panel (100% LED), energy monitoring, HRV & heat pump technologies, rainwater catchment, and designing in reclaimed wood and metal elements. The result is a tight, energy efficient house combining the very best of old and new.