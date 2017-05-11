House by the sea by AB CHVOYA

House by the sea by AB CHVOYA
Location for this house is Pribylovo village, situated on the inner Vyborg gulf shore. Regular flat site is facing the sea in the north and touches the water edge. Due to local law and the site restrictions, the house had to be built in the back of the plot, on a rather small area.

Inspiration for observing the sea, along with the site restrictions, formed a compact, three- leveled house.

The ground floor is divided into a entrance and facility zone, along with the stair, and wide living / din-ing / kitchen zone, which has a completely transparent wall to the sea and a future outdoor terrace. On the second floor four bedrooms (for each member of the family) and a tiny space below opening are situated, while the whole third floor is a studio with a large window to the sea. Ground floor has regular wooden vertical walls, sheathed with raw pine planks, while the second and the third floors are covered by folded metal roof with velux windows.

The only exception is the large northern wall, facing the sea and all bearing three openings – one full width panoramic glass wall with shutters on the ground floor, a small opening for the master bedroom and large studio window, that, especially in the evening, becomes an additional seamark, and flags the house in the village panorama.

Night view from the sea

Night view from the sea

Back facade

Back facade

Front facade with shutters closed

Front facade with shutters closed

front facade

front facade

shutters

shutters

living room

living room

kitchen\dining room

kitchen\dining room

First floor hall

First floor hall

small bedroom

small bedroom

writer's bedroom

writer's bedroom

sraircase

sraircase

second floor studio

second floor studio

writer's bedroom

writer's bedroom

living room

living room

second floor studio

second floor studio

ground floor plan

ground floor plan

first floor plan

first floor plan

second floor plan

second floor plan

section

section

Photo 20 of House by the sea by AB CHVOYA modern homeView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • AB CHVOYA
Interior Design
  • AB CHVOYA
Landscape Design
  • AB CHVOYA
Photographer
  • Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 1450
    • Lot Size
  • 1800 sq.m.