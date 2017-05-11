Mill Valley Cabins
An artist and an avid gardener/yoga enthusiast, the Mill Valley Cabins residents were looking to situate their growing retirement pursuits in spaces that would capture the imagination. The steeply sloping site that had long been their home offered seclusion and inspirational views within a woods of impressive pines and redwoods. Dividing their programmatic needs into separate cabins allowed the two small structures to be placed lightly between existing trees with minimal re-grading of the site and gave each a different view of the woods. The planted roof of the lower building provides a quilt-like garden for the artist to look down upon. The green roofs blend with the hillside and provide a canvas for the client’s love of gardening. The simple and modern interiors of the studios offer spaces for quiet reflection among the trees.
Large columns and shear walls offer the structural support needed to mitigate minor earthquakes.
A winding path connects the two south-facing structures.
The yoga studio can also be converted into guesthouse.
Both structures step out to small south-facing terraces.
The artist studio overlooks the green roof on the yoga studio.
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
The accessible green roof on the yoga studio provides additional landscape for gardening.
Spruce and pine cladding echo the verticality of the tree trunks surrounding the cabins.
The green-roofed studio was reinforced to support the weight of wet soils.
The steep slope necessitated careful attention to waterproofing and drainage.
Credits
- Jori Hook
- JP Builders
- Joe Fletcher