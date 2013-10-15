SubscribeSign In
This Two-Part Landscaping Renovation Includes a Green Roof and an “Outdoor Playroom”View 6 Photos
Dwell Magazine

This Two-Part Landscaping Renovation Includes a Green Roof and an “Outdoor Playroom”

In an unusual collaboration among birds, wind, and one of San Francisco’s leading landscape architects, a California designer makes a pair of unique outdoor living spaces—one low and one high.
Text by
Photos by
View 6 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s November 2013 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

z
Zahid Sardar
Zahid Sardar is an author specializing in architecture, interiors, and design. He currently writes the Material World column for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

RenovationsGarden & LandscapesCalifornian HomesDwell Magazine