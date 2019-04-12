Subscribe
Ike Edeani
Plagued Ash Trees Were Repurposed to Create This Charred-Cedar Clad Home on Lake Michigan
A charred-cedar clad home overlooks Lake Michigan.
Sarah F. Cox
Designer Ini Archibong Finds A Patron in Actor Terry Crews
An actor uses his clout to spotlight an emerging designer, helping to deliver nascent concepts to the world stage.
Amanda Dameron
A House Not Built for Human Beings
An architect-turned-falconer considers animals and nature when designing his own home.
Zachary Edelson
Our Scandinavian Style Dreams Come True in This Brooklyn Town House
Hailing from Denmark and India, a husband and wife cultivate a collective heritage at their renovated, almost-passive Brooklyn...
Julie Lasky
This Impressively Accessible Home Has a Tower That Can Be Reached by Wheelchair
A Baltimore father builds a house with accessibility in mind—and finds a new calling in the process.
Laura Mauk