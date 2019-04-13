Subscribe
Zahid Sardar
This New Old House
Danish design impresario Jens Martin Skibsted works with architect Jürgen Mayer H to update a Norwegian-style, 19th-century home...
z
Zahid Sardar
Lights Will Guide You Home
A harsh climate and a hillside site inform a Nova Scotia getaway’s regional accent.
z
Zahid Sardar
A Family Guesthouse Made for Accessibility, Aging in Place—and That View
With both an aging relative and a wheelchair user in mind, architect Neal Schwartz creates a family guesthouse designed to be...
z
Zahid Sardar
Futuristic Forms Meet Historical Details in Designer Danny Venlet's Brussels Home
A prolific Dutch designer by way of Australia rebuilds his roost in Brussels.
z
Zahid Sardar
Goodbye Grid and Cushy Beds, Hello Pool in the Wilderness
An off-the-grid house that is little more than a decked campsite—albeit with a roof—includes a swimming pool for a family that...
z
Zahid Sardar
A Desert Prefab Hits the Jackpot in Sin City
An art-filled retreat fits right into the landscape.
z
Zahid Sardar