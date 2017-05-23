View Photos
10 Enclosed Porches That Are Put to Good Use
By Byron Loker –
If you're looking to embark on a renovation project, consider the valuable indoor/outdoor space that a porch can offer.
Whether it's used as a work studio, an enclave for relaxing with a cup of coffee, or a space for dining almost-alfresco, the porch can be full of potential. Take a look at these examples that show how different homeowners have applied creative reclamation to this space that's sometimes underutilized.
Cape Code Retreat
