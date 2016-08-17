View Photos
A Light-Filled Pad in Long Island
By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
New York-based design firm Mojo Stumer Associates sent us a look into a home renovation they completed in Laurel Hollow, NY. With an interior that features a mix of textured fabrics and stone, they formed multiple seating areas throughout the glass-enclosed living space.
Founding principal Mark D. Stumer describes the work of their firm as "modernism with soul."
