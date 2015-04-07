Off-the-Grid Island House in New Zealand Connects with the Outdoors

"Bach" is local shorthand in New Zealand for a rudimentary beachside cabin. This one, located on a remote island 62 miles from the coast of Auckland and off the electricity grid, is designed around the rituals of communal food preparation, dining and sleeping, and to be occupied for short periods of time.

The structure consists of two rectangular, cedar-clad pavilions of different lengths, connected by a walkway that is permeable to the elements. Its focal point is a covered deck with an outdoor fireplace for cooking and heat, enclosed on three sides and with sliding screens on the fourth that can be adjusted to block the wind.