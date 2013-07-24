Dwell How-To: Buy and Sell Your Dream Home
Here are a few of our all-time tips on buying and selling your own modern dwelling.
Text by
Yearning to move on to greener, more minimalist pastures? Want to make sure prospective buyers appreciate all the modernist touches you've installed in your existing residence? Home buyers, movers, shakers, and builders, do we have some handy Design 101s for you.
Don’t fret, renters: We've got you covered, too, with our 101: Introduction to Renting.
Clever Details Increase Property Value
Kelsey Keith
Dwell Contributor
Kelsey Keith has written about design, art, and architecture for a variety of print and online publications.
Published
Last Updated
TopicsHow-To & Guides
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.