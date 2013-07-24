Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
SubscribeSign In
Dwell How-To: Buy and Sell Your Dream HomeView 6 Photos

Dwell How-To: Buy and Sell Your Dream Home

Here are a few of our all-time tips on buying and selling your own modern dwelling.
Text by
View 6 Photos

Yearning to move on to greener, more minimalist pastures? Want to make sure prospective buyers appreciate all the modernist touches you've installed in your existing residence? Home buyers, movers, shakers, and builders, do we have some handy Design 101s for you.

Don’t fret, renters: We've got you covered, too, with our 101: Introduction to Renting.

Clever Details Increase Property Value

Doing something unique can increase a home’s resale value, like this paneled nook installed by New York–based architectural design-build firm MADE.

Doing something unique can increase a home’s resale value, like this paneled nook installed by New York–based architectural design-build firm MADE.

Whether you’re selling a hillside Neutra or a modest carpeted condo, home staging has become the norm in today’s uber-competitive real estate market.

Whether you’re selling a hillside Neutra or a modest carpeted condo, home staging has become the norm in today’s uber-competitive real estate market.

Co-ops are common in cities such as New York and Boston, and so are the horror stories about buying into them. The payoff? Prices average 10 to 15 percent less than condominiums and are often in storied buildings in central urban locations.

Co-ops are common in cities such as New York and Boston, and so are the horror stories about buying into them. The payoff? Prices average 10 to 15 percent less than condominiums and are often in storied buildings in central urban locations.

When the owner of a home dies without a will or trust to allocate their estate, the property goes into probate.

When the owner of a home dies without a will or trust to allocate their estate, the property goes into probate.

Tenancy-in-common (TIC)—when two or more people work together to own a percentage of the same property—is becoming increasingly popular among first-time buyers.

Tenancy-in-common (TIC)—when two or more people work together to own a percentage of the same property—is becoming increasingly popular among first-time buyers.

Foreclosure is the legal process by which an owner’s right to a property is terminated. This is usually caused by an owner defaulting so heavily on a loan or tax debt that the bank or government steps in to sell the owner’s property to reclaim monies owed.

Foreclosure is the legal process by which an owner’s right to a property is terminated. This is usually caused by an owner defaulting so heavily on a loan or tax debt that the bank or government steps in to sell the owner’s property to reclaim monies owed.

Kelsey Keith
Dwell Contributor
Kelsey Keith has written about design, art, and architecture for a variety of print and online publications.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

How-To & Guides

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.