With witty design details sprinkled among a slough of practical improvements, New York–based architectural design-build firm MADE helped to increase the value of a Manhattan townhouse by $700,000 just one year later when the family traded up for larger quarters.

Clever Details Increase Property Value Doing something unique can increase a home’s resale value, like this paneled nook installed by New York–based architectural design-build firm MADE.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

One of the most common reasons for renovating a house is to accommodate a growing family. In Manhattan, a young family wanted the designers to turn adjacent spaces that were divided by a large brick arch into their children’s bedrooms. MADE filled the arch with colorful panels containing cabinetry for storage, shelving and, at the floor level, a sliding dummy door that allowed the daughter and son to crawl between the two rooms.

"We knew we wanted to fill the arch with something beautiful to look at," says MADE partner, Oliver Freundlich.

"It had to do with making something playful, thinking about the kids and giving them something tailored to their size, not the adults’."

