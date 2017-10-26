9 Marvelous Waterfront Homes

Whether it's the sound of waves crashing on the shore, or its entrancing blue color, there is something so relaxing about being close to a body of water. Now, actually living, or vacationing, in a modern waterfront home takes that relaxation to the next level. Who doesn't love to relax? We sure do. Browse through 10 incredible lake and beach homes that we adore.
These homes were added by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home.
Casa Clara is an 11,000 square foot residence located on the Venetian Islands in Miami Beach, Florida. The site sits on Biscayne Bay and has direct optimum views to Downtown Miami and its cruise ship port. Choeff Levy Fischman Architecture + Design designed a tropical modern residence that took advantage of the views, while creating an indoor-outdoor living experience.
The Quonochontaug House in coastal Rhode Island is located three hours from New York City and is built as a retreat for a family from Brooklyn. The design is organized around an open-plan ground floor punctuated by a series of double-height sky-lit spaces that progress from entry to bay view.
A translucent glass bridge connects this 1,820 square foot Corten steel and glass pavilion to a mid-century modern house designed by Bay Area architect Ernest Born. Gently placed among existing trees, the addition, though physically simple, is phenomenally complex. A private cypress grove in the rear and the Pacific Ocean in front are experientially connected through a strategic layering of space, view, reflection, acoustics, and nature.
The super luxurious 11,270 two-story waterfront home is a great example of timeless design that incorporates complex details while still maintaining a clean, elegant essence. The layout includes open plan living while maximizing all water views and creating an environment that blurs the lines between what is considered indoors and what is considered outdoors.
Built on a gentle slope on the Westport River, less than a mile from the coast in southeastern Massachusetts is an unabashedly modern glass house designed for a well known Cambridge general contractor and his wife. Mature oaks and cedars define the property edges and frame dramatic sunset and island views.
The entrance to this lakefront home is a serene courtyard with plenty of privacy. By removing much of the main floor structure, the main living spaces open to terraces, gardens and sweeping views
Nestled between the sand dunes of Lake Michigan to the north and a steep wooded terrain to the south, the two-level home opens and connects to both environments. With the shifting sand dunes creating the topography of the site, the board-formed concrete base recedes into the rising woods while the all-glass living room and master suite above become a raised platform, or aerie, with views of both breathtaking landscapes.
This property, on the edge of Lake Michigan, contains both dense woods and a bluff to the sandy shores. Our clients had utilized the site and its existing home as a vacation retreat for over 30 years—though the existing home was adequate when their family was young, their expanding family was quickly outgrowing the 1970’s era home.
Lake Home on Lake Lanier : The clients desired a home that could celebrate the lakeside site, for its views and trees. A home that could provide private spaces for owners and their guests, yet provide places for everyone to gather. Connection to the outside was of most importance, both visually thru the large windows and via the sliding glass doors.