A Sustainable, Tree House-Like Home Rises Amidst the Redwoods in Palo Alto
Gently resting on a slender lot in Silicon Valley, this award-winning dwelling balances indoor/outdoor living with ample privacy.
Kathryn M.
Light Matters
When asking people what matters most in their lives, they usually offer up values like friendship, health and happiness.
HMHAI
This Surfer's Beach House is More Than It Seems
Most beachfront houses treat the ocean as part of the visual landscape with panoramic views and wraparound balconies.
Katrina Heron