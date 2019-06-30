Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Aidlin Darling Design
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
A Sustainable, Tree House-Like Home Rises Amidst the Redwoods in Palo Alto
Gently resting on a slender lot in Silicon Valley, this award-winning dwelling balances indoor/outdoor living with ample privacy.
k
Kathryn M.
Light Matters
When asking people what matters most in their lives, they usually offer up values like friendship, health and happiness.
HMHAI
This Surfer's Beach House is More Than It Seems
Most beachfront houses treat the ocean as part of the visual landscape with panoramic views and wraparound balconies.
k
Katrina Heron