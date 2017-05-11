Lake House

By TaC studios
Lake House
Lake Home on Lake Lanier : The clients desired a home that could celebrate the lakeside site, for its views and trees. A home that could provide private spaces for owners and their guests, yet provide places for everyone to gather. Connection to the outside was of most importance, both visually thru the large windows and via the sliding glass doors.

In the summer, the area is besieged by mosquitos. The design of a screened porch was imperative, with its direct connection to the kitchen for refreshments. The client’s being avid followers of professional tennis, TV’s were a must for every seating location.

Location
  Georgia
    Bedrooms
  3
    Full Baths
  3
    Partial Baths
  1
    Square Feet
  2300