DeForest Architects
Follow
Latest
5
Stories
4
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Inviting Reading Nooks
These homes from the Dwell community carve out space for reading and lounging.
Samantha Daly
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Party-Ready Dining Rooms
Dinner party, anyone? Take a look at the crowd-pleasing dining rooms from the Dwell community that caught our editor's eye this...
Samantha Daly
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Exemplary Offices
Working hard or hardly working? These sleek homes from the Dwell community get the job done with envy-inducing home offices.
Samantha Daly
A Serene House For Artists Appears to Float in the Woods of Puget Sound
Designed to feel like a walk through the woods, this family home is exquisitely tailored to embrace forest vistas.
Lucy Wang
Farm Fresh
Nobody ever said farming was easy, but the rewards of a homegrown harvest are great.
g
Georgina Gustin