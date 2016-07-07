Ocean Beach Residence

By Aidlin Darling Design
Ocean Beach Residence
View Photos

A translucent glass bridge connects this 1,820 square foot Corten steel and glass pavilion to a mid-century modern house designed by Bay Area architect Ernest Born. Gently placed among existing trees, the addition, though physically simple, is phenomenally complex. A private cypress grove in the rear and the Pacific Ocean in front are experientially connected through a strategic layering of space, view, reflection, acoustics, and nature.

Aidlin Darling Design uploaded Ocean Beach Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Photo of Ocean Beach Residence modern homeView Photos
Photo 2 of Ocean Beach Residence modern homeView Photos
Photo 3 of Ocean Beach Residence modern homeView Photos
Photo 4 of Ocean Beach Residence modern homeView Photos
Photo 5 of Ocean Beach Residence modern homeView Photos
Photo 6 of Ocean Beach Residence modern homeView Photos
Photo 7 of Ocean Beach Residence modern homeView Photos
Photo 8 of Ocean Beach Residence modern homeView Photos
Photo 9 of Ocean Beach Residence modern homeView Photos
Photo 10 of Ocean Beach Residence modern homeView Photos
A translucent glass bridge connects this 1,820 square foot Corten steel and glass pavilion to a mid-century modern house designed by Bay Area architect Ernest Born. Gently placed among existing trees, the addition, though physically simple, is phenomenally complex. A private cypress grove in the rear and the Pacific Ocean in front are experientially connected through a strategic layering of space, view, reflection, acoustics, and nature. Photo 11 of Ocean Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

A translucent glass bridge connects this 1,820 square foot Corten steel and glass pavilion to a mid-century modern house designed by Bay Area architect Ernest Born. Gently placed among existing trees, the addition, though physically simple, is phenomenally complex. A private cypress grove in the rear and the Pacific Ocean in front are experientially connected through a strategic layering of space, view, reflection, acoustics, and nature.

Credits

Posted By
Aidlin Darling Design
@aidlindarlingdesign
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)