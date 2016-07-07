Ocean Beach Residence
A translucent glass bridge connects this 1,820 square foot Corten steel and glass pavilion to a mid-century modern house designed by Bay Area architect Ernest Born. Gently placed among existing trees, the addition, though physically simple, is phenomenally complex. A private cypress grove in the rear and the Pacific Ocean in front are experientially connected through a strategic layering of space, view, reflection, acoustics, and nature.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
A translucent glass bridge connects this 1,820 square foot Corten steel and glass pavilion to a mid-century modern house designed by Bay Area architect Ernest Born. Gently placed among existing trees, the addition, though physically simple, is phenomenally complex. A private cypress grove in the rear and the Pacific Ocean in front are experientially connected through a strategic layering of space, view, reflection, acoustics, and nature.