The super luxurious 11,270 two-story waterfront home is a great example of timeless design that incorporates complex details while still maintaining a clean, elegant essence. The layout includes open plan living while maximizing all water views and creating an environment that blurs the lines between what is considered indoors and what is considered outdoors.

One breathtaking feature of the design is the open atrium with two 20-foot living walls. The atrium allows direct views to the water and the living areas from the interior open kitchen. When all sliding walls are open, the kitchen has direct connection through the residence to the exterior features and views taking full advantage of South Florida’s tropical climate.

The second floor consists of bedrooms, including a very large master suite and a mini-master suite, both with direct views of the water. Massive bathrooms, as well as spacious separate his and hers closets are also located on the second floor. In addition, the architects wanted to make the second floor seem as if it’s floating above the first floor, emphasizing a lighter architecture. This was accomplished with thin, overhanging roof and slab elements combined with corner opening sliding doors, which make the actual structure disappear into one of the exterior architectural elements of the design.

Throughout the exterior of the home you’ll find multiple floating design features emphasizing the residence’s location. These unique design elements allow you to feel as if you’re walking on water. Combined with the modern architecture and the use of warm ipe wood, these various water features create a Zen-like environment.

6480 Allison Road faces west and is located on the waterway that separates LaGorce Island from Allison Island, while also located directly in front of the waterway leading to Biscayne Bay and the ocean.



Additional home features:

• 7 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 2 powder rooms

• 2,400 sq. ft. master suite, second master bedroom

• Separate his & her closets with boutique style display shelves

• 110 feet of water frontage

• Pool house, outdoor summer kitchen and cabana,

• Elevator

• 3 car garage suite

• Wine preserve

• Theater room

• Electric floor-to-ceiling windows

• Atrium with double 20-foot vertical living walls

• 55-foot infinity edge pool

• Sun deck

• Italian-style kitchen

• Custom European furnishings



