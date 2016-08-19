Subscribe
Lundberg Design
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
8
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Curly's Cove: One Man's Trash...
In Bodega Bay, a run-down shack gets a major...
Lundberg Design
About Lundberg Design
We are located in the Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco, in a 1933 mattress factory building.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Lundberg Design
Modern Shipping Container Home in San Francisco
Two San Francisco art and travel addicts overhauled a loft—and customized a pair of shipping containers—to accommodate their...
Emily Kaiser Thelin