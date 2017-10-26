Take it Outside With These 11 Spring-Friendly Deck Spaces
Take it Outside With These 11 Spring-Friendly Deck Spaces

By Byron Loker
It's finally that time of the year to dust off the outdoor furniture, uncover the grill, and get ready for some basking in the sun with friends and family.

Here, we've gathered a number of deck spaces we've featured in the past that will help get you in the mood for the warmer days ahead. 

1. Modular Texas Home

The deck of this modular Texas home is the property’s focal point. "People can go tuck their small kids into bed and then creep back to the fire pit area and be gregarious late into the night," resident Scott Wallace says. The fireplace that Lake|Flato designed for the deck is the compound’s focal point. "People can go tuck their small kids into bed and then creep back to the fire pit area and be gregarious late into the night," Wallace says.

The top floor of this Seattle house holds two offices—one for the husband, the other for the wife. Hers opens out onto a small private deck furnished with wire Eames chairs. &nbsp;

At the Wisconsin prefab of Frank Lloyd Wright's grandson, the peaceful deck is outfitted with Brant Natural Folding Chairs from Crate and Barrel. The Strata chairs and wrought-aluminum patio table are by Summer Classics. &nbsp;

A family home on Australia’s Mornington Peninsula is built to blend in with its lakeside setting. Harper sits on the porch just off the entrance. James notes that the children spend their time "swimming in the dam, feeding the chickens, and riding their ponies or bikes. It’s really just the simple stuff that we had when we grew up in the late ’70s and ’80s."

The clients desired a home that could celebrate the lakeside site and provide private spaces for the owners and their guests—yet also be a place for everyone to gather. Creating a connection to the outside was of most importance, through the large windows and sliding glass doors.

The entrance to this lakefront home is a serene courtyard with plenty of privacy. By removing much of the main floor structure, the main living spaces open to terraces, gardens, and sweeping views

A small deck is a comfortable outdoor area for a house on a steep site in Carmel, California. The house is set on a forested hill, which means the backyard—though scenic—is too steep to enjoy. It’s also perpetually shady. Owner, architect Mary Schicketanz wanted somewhere she could soak in the sun, so she added a roof deck. "It’s really the only usable, large outdoor space I have," she says.

The porch at writer Bruce Porter's off-the-grid retreat on Ragged Island, Maine, boasts Leaf chairs by Arper, as well as dreamy views.

An ipe deck slopes sharply skyward behind Amy Persin’s house in Menlo Park, California, creating a secluded backyard getaway that feels like an outdoor extension of her living room. A single step on either side leads to patches of gravel, which her children have claimed as areas for unstructured play.

The three-story Blue Lake Retreat is located in Marble Falls, Texas. The residence was designed by Lake Flato Architects to integrate naturally into the steep topography. With living spaces on the top floor and four bedrooms on the two lower floors, the timber structure is connected to the hillside by a bridge and boasts a cantilevered deck that floats just above the lake.&nbsp;

Taking cues from a Japanese-influenced slatted screen applied to the house’s facade, Hufft Projects applied a ring of ipe wood around the perimeter of this outdoor fire pit.

