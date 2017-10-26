Take it Outside With These 11 Spring-Friendly Deck Spaces

The deck of this modular Texas home is the property’s focal point. "People can go tuck their small kids into bed and then creep back to the fire pit area and be gregarious late into the night," resident Scott Wallace says. The fireplace that Lake|Flato designed for the deck is the compound’s focal point. "People can go tuck their small kids into bed and then creep back to the fire pit area and be gregarious late into the night," Wallace says.