Modular Compound is the Ultimate Retreat for Three Generations

Scott Wallace spent his childhood summers in Wimberley, Texas, sitting on the porch of his grandfather’s vacation house and seeking refuge from the oppressive heat in the cool water of the Blanco River. Those memories exerted a strong pull, and Wallace wanted his own grandchildren to have a similar experience of exploring the spring-fed river, which flows through the Texas Hill Country beneath a canopy of towering cypress and oak trees. So in 2010, Wallace and his wife, Tara Coco, moved from Beaumont, in East Texas, to a riverfront property in Wimberley, about 38 miles southwest of Austin.