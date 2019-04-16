Modular Compound is the Ultimate Retreat for Three Generations
Dwell Magazine + Prefab Homes

Modular Compound is the Ultimate Retreat for Three Generations

Add to
Like
Share
By Dan Oko / Photos by Collin Hughes
On a wedge-shaped lot in the Texas Hill Country, a couple adapt a modular system to create an idyllic gathering spot.

Scott Wallace spent his childhood summers in Wimberley, Texas, sitting on the porch of his grandfather’s vacation house and seeking refuge from the oppressive heat in the cool water of the Blanco River. Those memories exerted a strong pull, and Wallace wanted his own grandchildren to have a similar experience of exploring the spring-fed river, which flows through the Texas Hill Country beneath a canopy of towering cypress and oak trees. So in 2010, Wallace and his wife, Tara Coco, moved from Beaumont, in East Texas, to a riverfront property in Wimberley, about 38 miles southwest of Austin

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.