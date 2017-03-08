Escaping to This Lakeside Retreat Would Be Like Living in a Tree House
Escaping to This Lakeside Retreat Would Be Like Living in a Tree House

By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

Sent to us by The Tailored Man, this shot looks straight through the three-story Blue Lake Retreat. Located in Marble Falls, Texas, the residence was designed by Lake Flato Architects to integrate naturally into the steep topography. With living spaces on the top floor and four bedrooms on the two lower floors, the timber structure is connected to the hillside by a bridge and boasts a cantilevered deck that floats just above the lake. 

