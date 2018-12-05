If you’ve researched boutique accommodations in Palm Springs, California, then it’s likely that you’ve stumbled across The Amado. The five-room hotel was originally built in 1955 and overhauled five years ago by the owner, photographer Jaime Kowal. Each unit is its own king suite with private kitchens, living rooms, and dining rooms included. A landscaped courtyard surrounds a pool, while loungers, a community table, a barbecue, and a fire pit encourage communal, outdoor living. Now on the market for $1,800,000, the complex can serve as a family’s desert getaway, or be converted back into apartments.

The wood-and-brick structure, painted white with a cheery orange doors, embodies quintessential Palm Springs architecture with a fresh, contemporary twist. Tongue-and-groove ceilings with exposed beams, an original fireplace, and clerestory windows round out the midcentury charm. Buyers can choose to purchase the furnishings as well, which are minimalist with Southwestern-inspired textures.

Current owner Kowal decided to put The Amado on the market following a city-wide ordinance that limits short-term rentals, choosing to invest in her food and hospitality network, The Desert Collective. "The Amado is a stunning property that has been extensively renovated and offers buyers who appreciate the classic, midcentury aesthetic significant opportunities with its central location and unique layout," she says. "In terms of me, I’m up to new things. I’m looking to elevate The Desert Collective’s concept with some new and incredible lodging experiences with a social enterprise bent."