Jenny Xie
Latest
251
Stories
32
Products
12
Collections
Stories
Here’s Why You Should Be Paying Close Attention to Colombia’s Design Scene
Rooted in rich craft traditions, Colombia’s luminous young designers are leading the way in the country’s upswing.
Jenny Xie
This Micro-Room Hotel in New York’s Flower Market Channels a Decadent Garden of Eden
With rates starting at $159 a night, Moxy Chelsea offers young jet-setters an affordable stay with a big personality.
Jenny Xie
The World’s First 360-Degree Infinity Pool Is Proposed to Tower Above London
Adrenaline junkies enter the pool through an underground spiral staircase that’s worthy of James Bond.
Jenny Xie
The Dwell Podcast: What Do Oysters Have to do With Homebuilding?
Clams, oysters, and their kin have played a surprising part in how and what we build.
Jenny Xie
We Found the Perfect Rain Jacket For Bike Commuters
You’re welcome.
Jenny Xie
Boundless Bauhaus: Its Origins and 7 Definitive Works You Need to Know
On its 100th anniversary, everyone’s talking about the Bauhaus. Here’s what you need to know about the milestone design movement.
Sydney Sibelius