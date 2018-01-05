8 Bold Bathrooms That Don't Back Away From Color
View Photos
Bath

8 Bold Bathrooms That Don't Back Away From Color

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
Forget about beige—these multicolored spaces are designed to delight.

When we think about adding character to our homes, living rooms, kitchens, and bedrooms are often our priority. For whatever reason, bathrooms aren't often in the running for striking design elements—more often than not, designers and homeowners tend it play it safe, sticking to neutral colors. 

But with so many interesting, colorful tiles and surface materials available in the market today, you can turn your bathroom from a strictly utilitarian space to a vibrant refuge that makes a strong design statement. Just check out the examples below.

Three Bathrooms, Three Colors

When remodelling this five-bedroom family home in an Edwardian building in London, design firm AMA decked the three bathrooms in lime green, baby blue, and lemon yellow tiles.

When remodelling this five-bedroom family home in an Edwardian building in London, design firm AMA decked the three bathrooms in lime green, baby blue, and lemon yellow tiles.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

8 Bold Bathrooms That Don't Back Away From Color - Photo 2 of 9 -
Photo Categories:
In this rehabilitated 19th-century Brooklyn duplex, architect and owner Gil DeSimio painstakingly covered the walls of his upper-level bathroom with these beautiful glossy blue fish scale tiles.

In this rehabilitated 19th-century Brooklyn duplex, architect and owner Gil DeSimio painstakingly covered the walls of his upper-level bathroom with these beautiful glossy blue fish scale tiles.

Photo Categories:
This Singapore apartment, renovated by Takenouchi Webb, has a guest bathroom with marble an undermount vanity, and walls covered in eye-popping pink flamingo print wallpaper.&nbsp;&nbsp;

This Singapore apartment, renovated by Takenouchi Webb, has a guest bathroom with marble an undermount vanity, and walls covered in eye-popping pink flamingo print wallpaper.  

Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platform, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.&nbsp;

Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platform, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles. 

Matthew Trzebiatowskis of Blank Studio Design + Architecture designed the bathroom in his Arizona home with a vanity constructed of sanded and sealed oriented strand board (OSB), and a hot magenta bath stall.

Matthew Trzebiatowskis of Blank Studio Design + Architecture designed the bathroom in his Arizona home with a vanity constructed of sanded and sealed oriented strand board (OSB), and a hot magenta bath stall.

Even in small amounts, bright colors can uplift most bathrooms. In this Bay Area houseboat, architect Robert Nebolon used a teak live-edge countertop and a custom yellow cabinet supporting a double washbasin by Duravit to create a sophisticated steampunk-inspired look.

Even in small amounts, bright colors can uplift most bathrooms. In this Bay Area houseboat, architect Robert Nebolon used a teak live-edge countertop and a custom yellow cabinet supporting a double washbasin by Duravit to create a sophisticated steampunk-inspired look.

Roca wall tiles in an orange hue called Rainbow Azul were used along the walls and in the shower stall of this bathroom to give it chic midcentury vibe.

Roca wall tiles in an orange hue called Rainbow Azul were used along the walls and in the shower stall of this bathroom to give it chic midcentury vibe.

When upgrading this 1960s midcentury home in Austin, Texas, local architects local architects Rick and Cindy Black created a new powder room with punchy Jill Malek wallpaper, a turquoise built-in cabinet and vanity support, and a mirrored shelving unit with a back wall painted orange-red.

When upgrading this 1960s midcentury home in Austin, Texas, local architects local architects Rick and Cindy Black created a new powder room with punchy Jill Malek wallpaper, a turquoise built-in cabinet and vanity support, and a mirrored shelving unit with a back wall painted orange-red.