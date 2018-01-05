8 Bold Bathrooms That Don't Back Away From Color

When we think about adding character to our homes, living rooms, kitchens, and bedrooms are often our priority. For whatever reason, bathrooms aren't often in the running for striking design elements—more often than not, designers and homeowners tend it play it safe, sticking to neutral colors.

But with so many interesting, colorful tiles and surface materials available in the market today, you can turn your bathroom from a strictly utilitarian space to a vibrant refuge that makes a strong design statement. Just check out the examples below.