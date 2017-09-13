10 Best Modern Homes in Venice Beach, California
Californian Homes

10 Best Modern Homes in Venice Beach, California

By Michele Koh Morollo
As a buzzing seaside town known for its bohemian spirit, lively boardwalk, funky boutiques, and picturesque canals, Venice Beach is an eclectic place that attracts artists, creatives, and even Hollywood superstars.

In fact, Venice was where Charles and Ray Eames set up their design office in 1943 and where they produced much of their iconic furniture up until the 1950s. 

Many residents and visitors alike would say that there's a creative energy that flows throughout the community. It's also been said that the area has gone through a considerable amount of change over the recent years. Take a look at 10 of our favorite Venice homes that we've featured in the past. 

Jennifer Siegal's Modular Home

Prefab proponent and founder of Office of Mobile Design Jennifer Siegal makes the most of the available outdoor spaces around her modular home.

Architect Michael Ferguson of SPACE International led the renovation of this 1950s bungalow, as well as the addition of a second floor, which he set back from the street to keep the home at scale with its neighboring structures. &nbsp;

Designed by DEX Studio, this Venice Beach home has splashes of vibrant colors and large surface-mounted sliding doors that connect the interiors with the backyard and pool.&nbsp;

Besides transforming this Venice Beach abode into a work of art, the perforated facade of this house designed by Kevin Daly Architects enhances privacy, provides shade, and helps support the balconies that extend from the master bedrooms.

Architect Lorcan O’Herlihy designed this home just off Pacific Avenue with a dark blue facade and a dazzling display of colored windows for his wife and himself.

Tatiana Barhar and Carlos Zubieta’s surf shack in Venice is a Californian dream. It features an open layout that’s ideal for entertaining guests, a small studio in the back, and a tree house for their daughter.

Matthieu LeBlan’s bright, relaxing home is furnished with bold colors and boasts a vintage clawfoot bathtub in the back garden.

Designed by Boston-based architect Sebastian Mariscal, this house celebrates the best of Californian indoor/outdoor living and was designed to frame views of the trees and surrounding landscape.&nbsp;

Architect Don Dimster designed this duplex as two family homes—one for him and his family, and one for his brother and his family. A pair of glass-walled, suspended-steel stairways connect both homes to a shared 1,000-square-foot rooftop patio.

Styled by renters William Fowler and Kristin Grant Fowler of Dust to Dust Furniture, Frank Gehry's 1980 corrugated-iron Spiller House is a space dominated by crisp geometry and bold right angles.

