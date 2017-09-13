View Photos
10 Best Modern Homes in Venice Beach, California
By Michele Koh Morollo –
As a buzzing seaside town known for its bohemian spirit, lively boardwalk, funky boutiques, and picturesque canals, Venice Beach is an eclectic place that attracts artists, creatives, and even Hollywood superstars.
In fact, Venice was where Charles and Ray Eames set up their design office in 1943 and where they produced much of their iconic furniture up until the 1950s.
Many residents and visitors alike would say that there's a creative energy that flows throughout the community. It's also been said that the area has gone through a considerable amount of change over the recent years. Take a look at 10 of our favorite Venice homes that we've featured in the past.
Jennifer Siegal's Modular Home
