Meet Us in Los Angeles for Our Biggest Home Tour Yet

This time around, we’ll be hosting self-guided tours throughout Los Angeles, which is also where our annual Dwell on Design event will be taking place the same week. So, pack your bags and make your way to L.A. for a series of days that’ll be jam-packed with design inspiration.

On Sunday, June 19th, the first day of the program will include five houses located throughout the Mar Vista and Culver City areas—all of which you can tour at your own convenience. One of the featured houses will be Keeshan Drive, a contemporary four-bedroom residence designed by Glen Bell of DEX Studio.

During the program, you’ll be given the opportunity to tour a total of 15 modern residences throughout the L.A. area, all of which have been carefully selected by Dwell editors. Additionally, we’re hosting two Meet the Architects nights, which will be taking place on Friday, June 17th and Thursday, June 23rd. During these special evenings, you’ll have the chance to meet and mingle with the architects and designers who are responsible for creating the houses you’ll be exploring.

When you purchase a ticket for the tours, you’ll receive a complimentary pass to the corresponding Meet the Architects night—so register here today. While you’re in the vicinity, make sure to stop by Dwell on Design at the L.A. Convention Center from June 24th to June 26th where you’ll find a curated program full of educational seminars, product demonstrations, and compelling discussions.

Take a look at the rest of our schedule to see where Dwell Home Tours will be going next.