Meet Us in Los Angeles for Our Biggest Home Tour Yet
View Photos

Meet Us in Los Angeles for Our Biggest Home Tour Yet

Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus
Dwell has big plans for the month of June and it all starts with the third stop on our Dwell Home Tours program, which will begin on June 19th and resume on June 25th and 26th.

This time around, we’ll be hosting self-guided tours throughout Los Angeles, which is also where our annual Dwell on Design event will be taking place the same week. So, pack your bags and make your way to L.A. for a series of days that’ll be jam-packed with design inspiration.

On Sunday, June 19th, the first day of the program will include five houses located throughout the Mar Vista and Culver City areas—all of which you can tour at your own convenience. One of the featured houses will be Keeshan Drive, a contemporary four-bedroom residence designed by Glen Bell of DEX Studio. &nbsp;&nbsp;

On Sunday, June 19th, the first day of the program will include five houses located throughout the Mar Vista and Culver City areas—all of which you can tour at your own convenience. One of the featured houses will be Keeshan Drive, a contemporary four-bedroom residence designed by Glen Bell of DEX Studio.   

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

During the program, you’ll be given the opportunity to tour a total of 15 modern residences throughout the L.A. area, all of which have been carefully selected by Dwell editors. Additionally, we’re hosting two Meet the Architects nights, which will be taking place on Friday, June 17th and Thursday, June 23rd. During these special evenings, you’ll have the chance to meet and mingle with the architects and designers who are responsible for creating the houses you’ll be exploring. 

When you purchase a ticket for the tours, you’ll receive a complimentary pass to the corresponding Meet the Architects night—so register here today. While you’re in the vicinity, make sure to stop by Dwell on Design at the L.A. Convention Center from June 24th to June 26th where you’ll find a curated program full of educational seminars, product demonstrations, and compelling discussions. 

Take a look at the rest of our schedule to see where Dwell Home Tours will be going next.

DEX Studio designed this home for a family with Midwestern roots who wanted to be able to enjoy indoor/outdoor living as much as possible. The wood from the exterior continues indoors where it helps divide the public and private spaces. Large surface mounted sliding doors open up to the backyard and pool. &nbsp;&nbsp;

DEX Studio designed this home for a family with Midwestern roots who wanted to be able to enjoy indoor/outdoor living as much as possible. The wood from the exterior continues indoors where it helps divide the public and private spaces. Large surface mounted sliding doors open up to the backyard and pool.   

Daryl Olesinski of O+ L Building Projects LLC designed the Grand View Residence, also included on the first day of the tour. Working with an archetypal Mar Vista bungalow, Olesinski remodeled the house and built an addition without detracting from the habitable front yard space. The building’s coloring and texture was inspired by the 50-foot Eucalyptus tree that resides in the front yard. &nbsp;

Daryl Olesinski of O+ L Building Projects LLC designed the Grand View Residence, also included on the first day of the tour. Working with an archetypal Mar Vista bungalow, Olesinski remodeled the house and built an addition without detracting from the habitable front yard space. The building’s coloring and texture was inspired by the 50-foot Eucalyptus tree that resides in the front yard.  

When the tours pick back up on Saturday, June 25th, we’ll be sharing houses throughout Los Angeles’ East Side and the Hollywood Hills. One of the stops will include the Black House in Studio City, which was originally built in 1978 and renovated in 2014 by Scott Harris of AH2 Construction. The interior includes an original high-beamed pitched wood ceiling with a floating fireplace by CF + D Custom Fireplace Design. &nbsp;

When the tours pick back up on Saturday, June 25th, we’ll be sharing houses throughout Los Angeles’ East Side and the Hollywood Hills. One of the stops will include the Black House in Studio City, which was originally built in 1978 and renovated in 2014 by Scott Harris of AH2 Construction. The interior includes an original high-beamed pitched wood ceiling with a floating fireplace by CF + D Custom Fireplace Design.  

We’re excited to share that on the second day, the doors will be open for you to tour the Samuel-Novarro House, which was designed by Lloyd Wright—the son of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright—in 1928. The facade presents itself with a Mayan deco-themed design that’s lined with copper sheathing, which has developed a vivid patina over time. &nbsp;

We’re excited to share that on the second day, the doors will be open for you to tour the Samuel-Novarro House, which was designed by Lloyd Wright—the son of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright—in 1928. The facade presents itself with a Mayan deco-themed design that’s lined with copper sheathing, which has developed a vivid patina over time.  

Before creating this house, Frank Lloyd Wright and Lloyd Wright had taken a trip to Colombia to study Mayan ruins, which clearly influenced the design of the property and the interior. &nbsp;&nbsp;

Before creating this house, Frank Lloyd Wright and Lloyd Wright had taken a trip to Colombia to study Mayan ruins, which clearly influenced the design of the property and the interior.   

Along with being designated as a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 1974, it was acquired by actress Diane Keaton who worked with Josh Schweitzer to remodel the house. The green hue of the copper patina is mirrored in the tile that lines the pool. &nbsp;&nbsp;

Along with being designated as a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 1974, it was acquired by actress Diane Keaton who worked with Josh Schweitzer to remodel the house. The green hue of the copper patina is mirrored in the tile that lines the pool.   

Another home included on the second day of the tours will be Beech Knoll, a modern house designed by Ted Dhanik that features views reaching all the way from the Hollywood sign to the Pacific Ocean. After leasing the house and falling in love with it, Dhanik spent years remodeling every detail to perfection. &nbsp;&nbsp;

Another home included on the second day of the tours will be Beech Knoll, a modern house designed by Ted Dhanik that features views reaching all the way from the Hollywood sign to the Pacific Ocean. After leasing the house and falling in love with it, Dhanik spent years remodeling every detail to perfection.   

This view shows off the master bedroom suite and a peek into the master bath. The house is filled with reclaimed wood and steel, as well as an impressive selection of automated features. &nbsp;&nbsp;

This view shows off the master bedroom suite and a peek into the master bath. The house is filled with reclaimed wood and steel, as well as an impressive selection of automated features.   

On Sunday, June 26th, the program will consist of residences located throughout Santa Monica and Venice. One of the stops will include the Piccus Residence in Venice, a house built by Chris Rudin of Rudin Donner Design that’s filled with the homeowner’s eclectic art collection. &nbsp;&nbsp;

On Sunday, June 26th, the program will consist of residences located throughout Santa Monica and Venice. One of the stops will include the Piccus Residence in Venice, a house built by Chris Rudin of Rudin Donner Design that’s filled with the homeowner’s eclectic art collection.   

When collaborating with the homeowner on this project, Rudin referenced the case study houses of Southern California as well as the eclectic and experimental architecture of the ‘70s and ‘80s. He utilized vertical metal siding and bright colors to define spaces marked by art. &nbsp;&nbsp;

When collaborating with the homeowner on this project, Rudin referenced the case study houses of Southern California as well as the eclectic and experimental architecture of the ‘70s and ‘80s. He utilized vertical metal siding and bright colors to define spaces marked by art.   

The interior makes a bold statement with the extensive use of industrial glass and exposed steel and duct work. &nbsp;&nbsp;

The interior makes a bold statement with the extensive use of industrial glass and exposed steel and duct work.   

While exploring its extensive outdoor art collection, you’ll find a 25-foot, two-story mural that was the first residential commission by Parisian street artist, Invader. &nbsp;&nbsp;

While exploring its extensive outdoor art collection, you’ll find a 25-foot, two-story mural that was the first residential commission by Parisian street artist, Invader.   

The vibrant color scheme is continued throughout the property, even into the smallest of spaces—as shown here in one of the bathrooms. &nbsp;&nbsp;

The vibrant color scheme is continued throughout the property, even into the smallest of spaces—as shown here in one of the bathrooms.   

Another home you’ll visit on the last day of the tours will be Adelaide Place, a Santa Monica home furnished by Denise Kuriger of Denise Kuriger Design Ltd. The original prefabricated structure from LivingHome was designed by architect Ray Kappe and consists of 11 modules that were installed within two days. &nbsp;&nbsp;

Another home you’ll visit on the last day of the tours will be Adelaide Place, a Santa Monica home furnished by Denise Kuriger of Denise Kuriger Design Ltd. The original prefabricated structure from LivingHome was designed by architect Ray Kappe and consists of 11 modules that were installed within two days.   

Adelaide Place is run by a LEED Gold-level environmental program that includes the use of recycled materials and a solar power system. Each of the levels integrate open indoor/outdoor spaces, including the pool deck that’s partly shaded by a dramatic overhang. &nbsp;&nbsp;

Adelaide Place is run by a LEED Gold-level environmental program that includes the use of recycled materials and a solar power system. Each of the levels integrate open indoor/outdoor spaces, including the pool deck that’s partly shaded by a dramatic overhang.   

When you enter the interior, you’ll be able to freely wander between the living and dining areas, which boasts a Cor-Ten steel fireplace that’s surrounded by hearth seating made of black marble. &nbsp;&nbsp;

When you enter the interior, you’ll be able to freely wander between the living and dining areas, which boasts a Cor-Ten steel fireplace that’s surrounded by hearth seating made of black marble.   