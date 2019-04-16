Amid a Hotbed of Architecture, This Home Holds Its Own

Venice, like many neighborhoods in Los Angeles, boasts a rich architectural legacy, though perhaps inadvertently. Its most enduring structures are also some of its most modest: small bungalows closely aligned on narrow lots dot the area, evoking nostalgia for years past. But the eclectic, beachfront neighborhood also carries elements of a second design legacy—as a hotbed of influential, deconstructivist architecture by avant-garde figures, including Thom Mayne’s 2-4-6-8 House (completed in 1978) and Frank Gehry’s Norton House (completed in 1984).