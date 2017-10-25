5 Hidden Home Bars
Kitchen + Lifestyle

5 Hidden Home Bars

By Kate Reggev
Sit back, relax, and imagine enjoying a cocktail shaken up in your own home bar—and then imagine it disappearing for an easy and quick clean-up.

A bar in your home—whether it’s a wet bar (complete with a sink) or a dry bar—can be a serious luxury and has the power to work wonders when it comes to entertaining. But truth be told, even if you have friends and family come over frequently, you may not always want the bar to be in plain view, which is why a number of homes have been outfitted with bars that can be folded up, rolled away, or camouflaged in one form or another so that they’re hidden from view when not in use. Take a look at five hidden bars we’ve rounded up below.

1. Walnut Bar in San Francisco by Cary Bernstein

A wall of custom floor-to-ceiling walnut cabinetry in a kitchen in San Francisco includes a built-in bar, complete with its own shelves and counter space. The cabinet doors of the bar fold back into their frames so that the space can act like as an open niche when guests are over.

With limited space in his tightly-planned kitchen in Seattle, David Sarti created this plywood cocktail station that doubles as both a breakfast bar and kitchen-supply box. Because of the casters installed on the underside, it easily moves around the kitchen as needed, but finds a home in a cubbyhole under the stairs.&nbsp;

Custom-designed and executed by local craftspeople, this fold-down bar is camouflaged by millwork on either side of a tiled fireplace in Portland, Oregon. A mirrored backsplash allows the bar to reflect light from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the room, and makes the bar feel larger than it is.

Few things scream old-world class more than a marble-topped bar. So is the case with this wet bar in a Park Slope duplex that's kept out of immediate view by two original sliding doors. The combination of green marble, custom new cabinetry, decorative-etched glass, and original woodwork creates a space that oozes glamour, while the doors keep the space feeling neat and tidy.

By using custom cabinetry with a consistent white oak veneer, designers Carly and Brad Moeller were able to make this 15-inch-deep dry bar in their living room blend in with the millwork that extends into the kitchen. The height of the shelves allows for glasses to be hung inside while several bottles of wine can rest below.&nbsp;

