Clever Storage Solutions and a Shifted Layout Revive This 1950s Chicago Home

Though they already submitted an offer for another house nearby, they dropped their former plans and signed on to revive their new discovery. With the possibility of starting a family, this 1,800-square-foot house was dated, but was laid out efficiently and had just the right amount of space. As a couple that’s both architecturally trained, the Moellers encouraged the former homeowner to abandon his intentions of renovating it so that they could do it themselves. They began by making plans to open up the main floor and to design custom storage elements that would provide some much needed organization and character.