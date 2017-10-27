View Photos
10 Tiny Houses We Love
By Byron Loker
Tiny houses are spreading like proverbial wildfires across the world—and probably because it really just makes sense. The tiny home lifestyle is the ultimate application of creative resourcefulness, and allows residents to reduce their environmental footprints without sacrificing good design.
Here's a quick sample of some of our favorite tiny houses across the globe.
Four Lights Tiny House on Wheels
