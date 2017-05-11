Utrecht Cabin

By Laura C. Mallonee
Utrecht Cabin
View Photos

Zecc Architects and Roel van Norel show just what can happen when great minds work together.

Fine craftsmanship underlies this collaboration between Zecc Architects and designer Roel van Norel in the quiet forest north of Utrecht. Bert Oostenbruggen planned the home's basic structure, including its unusual shutters, while van Norel handmade its bespoke wooden interior. The result is a thoughtful, versatile cabin that Oostenbruggen says lets the owners "flee daily life" while taking in as much or as little of nature as they like.

Laura C. Mallonee uploaded Utrecht Cabin through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Shingles Roof Material, House Building Type, Cabin Building Type, Glass Siding Material, and Gable RoofLine. Building atop the foundation of a previous greenhouse was a cost-cutting measure; it allowed the project to be considered a renovation and thereby qualify for a temporary tax reduction. Its traditional, gabled form also pays homage to the original structure. Photo of Utrecht CabinView Photos

Building atop the foundation of a previous greenhouse was a cost-cutting measure; it allowed the project to be considered a renovation and thereby qualify for a temporary tax reduction. Its traditional, gabled form also pays homage to the original structure.

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, and House Building Type. The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely. Photo 2 of Utrecht CabinView Photos

The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Gable RoofLine, Glass Siding Material, and Shingles Roof Material. With one side of the house closed off, views are directed through the glazed south and west facades to the grassy clearing beyond. "We planted tens of thousands of blue bells and lots of rhododendrons," Oostenbruggen says of the green space. "The setting developed over time." Photo 3 of Utrecht CabinView Photos

With one side of the house closed off, views are directed through the glazed south and west facades to the grassy clearing beyond. "We planted tens of thousands of blue bells and lots of rhododendrons," Oostenbruggen says of the green space. "The setting developed over time."

Modern home with Exterior, Shingles Roof Material, Cabin Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. The west side is clad with six shutters made of horizontal, western red cedar slats that can be opened or closed with a single movement. "We wanted it to be able to feel cozy when needed," Oostenbruggen says. Photo 4 of Utrecht CabinView Photos

The west side is clad with six shutters made of horizontal, western red cedar slats that can be opened or closed with a single movement. "We wanted it to be able to feel cozy when needed," Oostenbruggen says.

Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Counter, Pendant Lighting, and Wood Cabinet. The house's open plan is neatly divided into public and private spaces, with the front containing the kitchen and living areas and the back holding the bedroom and bath, overhung by a small mezzanine. A hidden wooden panel can be drawn closed between the two sections for greater privacy. Photo 5 of Utrecht CabinView Photos

The house's open plan is neatly divided into public and private spaces, with the front containing the kitchen and living areas and the back holding the bedroom and bath, overhung by a small mezzanine. A hidden wooden panel can be drawn closed between the two sections for greater privacy.

Modern home with Kitchen and Wood Cabinet. Fine wood craftsmanship defines the dwelling's interior, where all the facilities—from the kitchen cabinets to the fireplace to the bathroom—are integrated into a single oak wall, handmade by van Norel. He also made the dining table, which is paired with Philippe Starck master chairs—the only ready-made items in the space other than fixtures and appliances. Photo 6 of Utrecht CabinView Photos

Fine wood craftsmanship defines the dwelling's interior, where all the facilities—from the kitchen cabinets to the fireplace to the bathroom—are integrated into a single oak wall, handmade by van Norel. He also made the dining table, which is paired with Philippe Starck master chairs—the only ready-made items in the space other than fixtures and appliances.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, and Ceiling Lighting. Light breaks through the bedroom's north wall through a vertical window that cuts from the floor up past the second floor mezzanine to the roof's ridgeline. The bed is custom. Photo 7 of Utrecht CabinView Photos

Light breaks through the bedroom's north wall through a vertical window that cuts from the floor up past the second floor mezzanine to the roof's ridgeline. The bed is custom.

Modern home with Bath Room and Enclosed Shower. In the bedroom, a door opens directly to the stainless steel shower. A half-bath sits just outside the bedroom, allowing guests easy access to it when the wood panel dividing the bedroom from the main area is drawn. The sinks are by Duravit and faucets by Grohe. Photo 8 of Utrecht CabinView Photos

In the bedroom, a door opens directly to the stainless steel shower. A half-bath sits just outside the bedroom, allowing guests easy access to it when the wood panel dividing the bedroom from the main area is drawn. The sinks are by Duravit and faucets by Grohe.

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Chair, and Pendant Lighting. The house's ceiling was hewn from Douglas fir, which gives off a warm glow. The rafters were designed to emulate the look of strong ceiling beams. Photo 9 of Utrecht CabinView Photos

The house's ceiling was hewn from Douglas fir, which gives off a warm glow. The rafters were designed to emulate the look of strong ceiling beams.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Cabin Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, and Wood Siding Material. When the shutters are closed, the house assumes an introverted character. Photo 10 of Utrecht CabinView Photos

When the shutters are closed, the house assumes an introverted character.

Credits

Posted By
l
Laura C. Mallonee
@laura_c_mallonee
Architect
Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)

    • Press