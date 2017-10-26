View Photos
9 Small Spaces With Color
By Michele Koh Morollo –
From city apartments to vacation rentals and boutique hotels, a daring and creative use of colorful paint, textiles, and other materials can add loads of personality to a small space.
Most importantly, this can be done without interrupting any cherished square footage or taking away from the design of the actual space. Take a look at 9 examples of compact homes, vacation destinations, and rooms that employ a bold use of color.
Blue Container of Creativity
