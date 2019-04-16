This House Proves Art Galleries Can Be Super-Friendly

Veerle Wenes has always been interested in hybrid creations, in the blending of disciplines. When she was invited in 2009 to cocurate an exhibition at Belgium’s Musée des Arts Contemporains, she opted to display "very well-known artists alongside unknown designers." The resulting show was a revelation for her. "Design and art and architecture have had a bad relationship for much of the past 50 or 60 years," says Wenes. "There was a time in the art deco period where they combined more easily."