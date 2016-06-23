Adding Color to a New York Beach House

Robert and Cortney Novogratz are a husband and wife design team and hosts of their television program, "Home by Novogratz" on HGTV. Every episode, Robert and Cortney take on a new design project where they create unique and wildly original spaces that showcase their funky, downtown-chic aesthetic. With summer winding down, now is a great time to feature this eclectic, Bellport, New York beach house designed by the duo!

The homeowner wanted a signature Novogratz mixture of modern and vintage accessories with lots of color! The wrap-around couch pieces have no trouble standing out against the mix-and-match pillows and the violet checkerboard floor. White walls and baroque-inspired mirrors lay easy on the eyes, allow the unique sofa to shine as the centerpiece.

Wild prints and a diverse collection of pillows migrate to the nook situated alongside the kitchen. The fireplace backdrop uses native lumber from Long Island's south shore area, and floor-to-ceiling windows and double-doors flood the nook with natural light and lush greenery.

