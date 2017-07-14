View Photos
10 Modern Fireplaces That Make For Inviting Interiors
By Michele Koh Morollo –
There’s something magical about fireplaces, especially during the winter months, when having friends and family gathered around the embers brings an extra layer of warmth into our homes.
Old-fashioned fireplaces, however, can be eyesores at best and hazards at worst. Thankfully, these days there are so many choices when it comes to designing your fireplace. Here are some of our favorite modern fireplaces that combine form and function.
1. Cut In Stone
