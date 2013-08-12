A Cheerful and Modern Living Room in Belgium

Twenty years ago, interior architects Renaud de Poorter and Femke Holdrinet began collecting furniture. Now, their renovated home in Bellem, Belgium, acts as a neutral backdrop to the eclectic mix of playful pieces. What was formerly a cattle-fodder factory is now a bright, clean-lined, spacious residence featuring crisp white walls and a pale gray concrete floor. The various hues and materials used in the furnishings coalesce to create a distinctly warm and cheerful look. In the living room, a Cuba sofa by Rodolfo Dordoni for Cappellini holds court with two pink Bird chairs by Harry Bertoia for Knoll and antique rugs from Morocco. A Low Pad chair by Jasper Morrison for Cappellini sits near the fireplace, and the brass-and-steel coffee table was designed by Poorter and Holdrinet. Cushions covered in Alexander Girard fabric add soft touches to the room.

