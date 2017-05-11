This small residence located on the banks of the White River five miles from Mt. Rainier quietly blends into the surrounding forest. An entry courtyard serves as a transition space from outdoors to indoors, and keeps the ubiquitous elk herds at bay. A steel-clad fireplace mass separates the living room from a covered outdoor patio. Working diligently with our client who also served as General Contractor for the project, the building footprint was kept as compact as possible to minimize site disturbance. The residence epitomizes the small home living movement through its emphasis on design over size.

Design Team: Robert Hutchison & Scott Claassen

Principal-in-Charge: Robert Hutchison