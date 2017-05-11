Courtyard House on a River
This small residence located on the banks of the White River five miles from Mt. Rainier quietly blends into the surrounding forest. An entry courtyard serves as a transition space from outdoors to indoors, and keeps the ubiquitous elk herds at bay. A steel-clad fireplace mass separates the living room from a covered outdoor patio. Working diligently with our client who also served as General Contractor for the project, the building footprint was kept as compact as possible to minimize site disturbance. The residence epitomizes the small home living movement through its emphasis on design over size.
Design Team: Robert Hutchison & Scott Claassen
Principal-in-Charge: Robert Hutchison
Robert Hutchison Architecture uploaded Courtyard House on a River through Add A Home.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Builder
Photographer
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
0
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2014
Square Feet
1900
Lot Size
18,500 SF