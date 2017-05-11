Courtyard House on a River

By Robert Hutchison Architecture
Courtyard House on a River
View Photos

This small residence located on the banks of the White River five miles from Mt. Rainier quietly blends into the surrounding forest. An entry courtyard serves as a transition space from outdoors to indoors, and keeps the ubiquitous elk herds at bay. A steel-clad fireplace mass separates the living room from a covered outdoor patio. Working diligently with our client who also served as General Contractor for the project, the building footprint was kept as compact as possible to minimize site disturbance. The residence epitomizes the small home living movement through its emphasis on design over size.

Design Team: Robert Hutchison & Scott Claassen
Principal-in-Charge: Robert Hutchison

Robert Hutchison Architecture uploaded Courtyard House on a River through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
Robert Hutchison Architecture
@roberthutchison
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Greenwater, Washington
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 0
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2014
    • Square Feet
  • 1900
    • Lot Size
  • 18,500 SF