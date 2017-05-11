Grand St. Residence

Grand St. Residence
View Photos

This loft conversion in Soho required a full renovation of this formerly industrial loft. To highlight the beautiful space we chose to minimize design interventions and maintain the character of the loft. Kitchen and bathrooms are following a clean modernist aesthetic with a few specifically articulated details to give this home a unique signature.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Ottomans, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Track Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Wood Burning Fireplace. Living Room Photo of Grand St. Residence

Living Room

Modern home with Kitchen, Marble Counter, Light Hardwood Floor, White Cabinet, Stone Tile Backsplashe, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Drop In Sink. Kitchen Photo 2 of Grand St. Residence

Kitchen

Modern home with Living Room and Corner Fireplace. Fireplace Photo 3 of Grand St. Residence

Fireplace

Stair Detail Photo 4 of Grand St. Residence modern home

Stair Detail

First Floor Plan Photo 5 of Grand St. Residence modern home

First Floor Plan

Second Floor Plan Photo 6 of Grand St. Residence modern home

Second Floor Plan

Credits

Overview

Location
  • New York, New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Square Feet
  • 2000