Grand St. Residence
This loft conversion in Soho required a full renovation of this formerly industrial loft. To highlight the beautiful space we chose to minimize design interventions and maintain the character of the loft. Kitchen and bathrooms are following a clean modernist aesthetic with a few specifically articulated details to give this home a unique signature.
Living Room
Kitchen
Fireplace
Stair Detail
First Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Style
Modern
Square Feet
2000