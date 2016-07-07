Proof That a Modern Fireplace Can Be the Defining Factor of a Space
View Photos

Proof That a Modern Fireplace Can Be the Defining Factor of a Space

By Paige Alexus
No matter where you're located or what time of the year it is, having a fireplace in your home is a treasure that’s continuously sought after.

Besides the obvious benefits of keeping a fire going through the cold winter months, it can also be a cherished asset that provides an extra level of year-round comfort—not to mention how it can help define the layout of a space by acting as a sculptural element.

As more architects, designers, and homeowners realize the unforeseen benefits of implementing a fireplace into a design, more versions have begun to emerge that are both adventurous and modern. Take a look at these seven contemporary homes that each present a unique take on the classic hearth. 

Nestled in the private residential estate of Les Parcs de Saint Tropez, this contemporary home was created by the London-based minimalist designer, John Pawson. Clean lines and bright white walls frame the freestanding fireplace, making for a dynamic open living space where the fireplace acts as the heart of the room.

Built in 2011, this six-bedroom, five-bath villa in Brussels offers an array of spaces complete with high ceilings, expansive terraces, and a meticulously landscaped garden. Running adjacent to a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows is a cut-in stone fireplace that lies beneath a glass-enclosed walkway.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Located in the Hope Ranch neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, this striking home sits on an almost four-acre bluff with over 200 feet of ocean contact. The art-adorned fireplace acts as the centerpiece of the living room that opens up to unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean. &nbsp;

Designed by architect David Jameson in the heart of Bethesda, Maryland, this sculptural residence is filled with bespoke elements that are made up of wood, metal, stone, and glass. The centralized fireplace divides the open living space into two separate seating areas, without closing them off from one another. &nbsp;

This modern mountain escape is outfitted with cutting-edge technology and sits seamlessly within the landscape of Woodland Hills, Utah. Its immense vistas are accentuated by a sleek fireplace that’s surrounded by a more organic placement of stone. &nbsp;

Overlooking London’s St. James’s Park, the penthouse of the Carlton House Terrace features 24-hour security and a private entrance with a concierge desk. Elevator access leads you to this renovated residence where the open stacked fireplace takes command of the dining room. &nbsp;

Constructed of precast concrete panels, this contemporary home in Queenstown, New Zealand was named the winner of the Gold and Lifestyle Awards at the 2015 Registered Master Builder House of the Year awards. Dividing the living and dining spaces, the slab fireplace runs the length of the living room and contrasts smoothly with soft timber woods that are utilized throughout the rest of the home. &nbsp;&nbsp;

