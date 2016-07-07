Proof That a Modern Fireplace Can Be the Defining Factor of a Space
Besides the obvious benefits of keeping a fire going through the cold winter months, it can also be a cherished asset that provides an extra level of year-round comfort—not to mention how it can help define the layout of a space by acting as a sculptural element.
As more architects, designers, and homeowners realize the unforeseen benefits of implementing a fireplace into a design, more versions have begun to emerge that are both adventurous and modern. Take a look at these seven contemporary homes that each present a unique take on the classic hearth.
