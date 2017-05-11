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All Photos/windows/window type : picture/window type : sliding

Windows Picture Window Type Sliding Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
The vestibule is the entry point, and it also separates the sleeping area of the house from the communal areas.
“I wanted it to feel almost like you’re in a helicopter when you’re on the top floor,” adds Clive.
Upon entering the home, a central gathering of clerestory windows immediately focuses the view. Architects Bridgett Shank and Megan Carter refer to this architectural feature as a ‘light monitor.’
The lower level is clad in locally sourced stone. The punched windows feature weathered steel accents.
Two large sliding doors centered with the tasting room bar bring the vineyard into the space, while also serving as a passive cooling system in the summer when used in tandem with the upper clerestory windows.
Walls of operable glass by Fleetwood create a seamless flow between the indoors and out.
A binary play of considered honey and gray tones strongly reference the exterior yellow brick and gray metal of the two distinct structures.
Wilson also incorporated high levels of insulation and double glazing to make the house energy efficient.
The screens help control sunlight penetration and passive solar radiation.
In winter, the wooden screens can be opened to draw in the warm, afternoon sun.
While the homeowners and their guests have plenty of opportunities to view the outdoors, thanks in large part to windows and doors by Alumilex, an abundance of cedars offers privacy from the outside looking in. “We wanted to cut the least amount of trees,” Tremblay said.
the modern facade