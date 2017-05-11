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All Photos/windows/window type : picture/window type : skylight

Windows Picture Window Type Skylight Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

Homes with abundant natural light are optimal for an indoor garden.
“My team and I are big fans of Marvin products,” says Anderson. “Designed and manufactured here in Minnesota, they’re ideal for local modern and traditional homes and cabins, as well as our other projects across the country.”
Sunlight pours into all sides of the interior, lending living spaces the scientifically proven benefits of increased exposure to natural light.
The gable roofs of the house are expressed on the second floor, where the lofted ceilings are covered with birch plywood.
The oversized, glazed openings (Triview Glass) feature reclaimed Douglas Fir trim.
Back of the house.