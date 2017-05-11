Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/windows/window type : picture/material : wood

Windows Picture Window Type Wood Design Photos and Ideas

Workaday Design reinstated the full glass panel on the kitchen side of the atrium, and John and Nadia had the concrete pad refinished.
A custom dining table by Studio Urban Form + Objects is surrounded by chairs from Design Bee. An antique trunk has been repurposed into a coffee bar. The caste bronze sculpture seat is by Studio Urban Form + Objects.
One of the homeowner’s daughters, Julia, works at Unique Art Glass, a multi-generational stained glass company owned by her boyfriend’s family. The couple designed two windows for the house, including this one in the dining area.
Both bedrooms now glory in the inlet views.
Garden terrace
Inspired by a homesteading commune he documented in Western North Carolina, photographer Mike Belleme built the Nook, a minimalist retreat in the woods that draws from both Japanese and Scandinavian design. He foraged much of the wood for the 400-square-foot cabin. "Every kind of wood has a certain mood and personality," he says. The exterior features an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method known as shou sugi ban.
A built-in reading nook in the bedroom frames a window that overlooks the backyard.
Now, at the top of the stairs, the owners are met with a beautiful view to the mountains.
A built-in corner desk complements the new window seat.
The fireplace and hearth are clad in soapstone, which the team liked for the contrast and movement in the veining. The new window above the sliding door provides "a view of the sky and then just a flood of daylight coming in," says Fowler.
A built-in couch provides an additional perch to enjoy the surroundings.
The interior also features numerous local touches, including a pair of oak Krysset chairs in natural leather by the Norwegian furniture company Eikund.
The vestibule is the entry point, and it also separates the sleeping area of the house from the communal areas.
“It’s the essence of midcentury design to take an economical approach to making something like the open-truss ceiling striking and beautiful,” says designer Brett Halsey.
"The capsule window also reflects in its shape brutalist tendencies [seen in the new facade], but the stained oak timber of its frame reveals a softer approach of the design," explain the architects.
“The transparency plays with the idea of impermanence, as the cabin reflects the shadows of the forest and their movements during the day on its skin,” explains architect Guillermo Acuña.
The stained glass windows "bring that little bit of sprinkling of color into the space, and then everything else is just super high-contrast white," says Rausch.
The concrete bench meets the wood of the built-in media cabinet. The floors are also concrete, poured to match the existing floors in the kitchen.
A large interior window allows light to reach the main living spaces.
The new dormer acts as a skylight for the living room, and also brings light to the upper level, thanks to a cut-out in the hallway.
The master bedroom features an antique Norwegian bed rebuilt by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
While once not much of a looker, the redone property now boasts a sauna, among other luxurious amenities.
Large expanses of glass lead to the deck and panoramic desert views.
Rustic stairs lead to a pair of dormitory-style bedrooms with west-facing windows.
This cozy perch is begging you to sit down with a good book.
The master bedroom and a lofted child’s room are situated on opposite ends of the home, linked together by a catwalk that overlooks the main lower living areas.
Ten-foot windows frame views of a Zen garden built along the exterior in front of the home.
The lower level is lined with walls of glass, including clerestory windows that distribute light throughout the residence.
Windows frame spectacular views of the landscape.
Derek Gray of Bay West Builders made the entry bench from wood earmarked for an unbuilt breakfast bar. Radiant-heated concrete floors offer a polished counterpoint to the board-formed walls outside.
The gable roofs of the house are expressed on the second floor, where the lofted ceilings are covered with birch plywood.
The sunlit bedroom.
IF House - Photo 15
Inside, plentiful windows offer fantastic views of the neighborhood's rooftops, as well as downtown Portland.
Floor-to-ceiling windows bring plenty of light into the master bedroom.
The large bay window provides natural light and additional bench seating. It was inspired by a study of medieval windows.
The large windows in the master bedroom provide the feeling of sleeping within the tree tops.
The oversized, glazed openings (Triview Glass) feature reclaimed Douglas Fir trim.
The dining table can be folded in three sections for different uses.
The floor-to-ceiling, triple-glazed wall overlooks the lawn and residence.
A punched-out square window acts as living art in the stairwell.
A close-up of the dog-door leading out to the backyard.
Potrero Residence Facade
A punched-out square window acts as living art in the stairwell.
Each of the windows are deeply recessed, creating a frame-like effect.
The sloped ceiling of the loft space is covered in scalloped shingles painted blue.
Wilson also incorporated high levels of insulation and double glazing to make the house energy efficient.
The screens help control sunlight penetration and passive solar radiation.
In winter, the wooden screens can be opened to draw in the warm, afternoon sun.
12