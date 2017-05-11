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All Photos/storage/storage type : under stairs/storage type : shelves

Storage Under Stairs Storage Type Shelves Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

“Using a very simple white oak material in repetition added a lot of texture without adding busyness,” says Solk.
The couple packed storage around the stairs, with cabinets underneath and shelves lining the tread.
Around the corner behind the stairs, they tucked a bar nook and pantry, which is where the refrigerator is located. The wallpaper is by MakeLike, the concrete tile is Zia Tile in Midnight, the counter is Ikea butcher block that’s stained ebony, and the pulls are by Lo&amp;co.
The custom-built staircase from the living room to the loft box is integrated with a wood stove and storage for firewood.
Jeff climbs the hand-built ladder to the sleeping loft. Both the ladder and bench in front of the sofa were made from fallen Pacific madrone trees on the property.
Upon entry into the vestibule, visitors are greeted by a textured black wall, stopping short of the ceiling and allowing for a glimpse up the stair
Steps with storage that lead up to the balcony.
Some of the storage pieces also double as tables and seating for guests and dining.
A Philips Hue lighting system enables the resident to program and control all of the lights with a smartphone app.
Stairs leading up to the platform bed double as storage for books.
Close-up step-storage and moving divider panel with storage and usable surfaces