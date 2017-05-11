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All Photos/storage/storage type : under stairs/storage type : closet

Storage Under Stairs Storage Type Closet Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

“Using a very simple white oak material in repetition added a lot of texture without adding busyness,” says Solk.
Raising the bed above floor level, architect Kyu Sung Woo converted this tiny studio into an open and comfortable home for Wonbo Woo. Photos by: Adam Friedberg
Under the steps are built-in storage spaces.