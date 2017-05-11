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All Photos/storage/storage type : cabinet/storage type : under stairs

Storage Cabinet Storage Type Under Stairs Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

The couple packed storage around the stairs, with cabinets underneath and shelves lining the tread.
Around the corner behind the stairs, they tucked a bar nook and pantry, which is where the refrigerator is located. The wallpaper is by MakeLike, the concrete tile is Zia Tile in Midnight, the counter is Ikea butcher block that’s stained ebony, and the pulls are by Lo&amp;co.
Some of the storage pieces also double as tables and seating for guests and dining.
A Philips Hue lighting system enables the resident to program and control all of the lights with a smartphone app.
Close-up step-storage and moving divider panel with storage and usable surfaces